Contractor at RBH presented ‘ritual bathing’ as cause of condensation six months after Awaab Ishak inquest

An interim employee at RBH presented “ritual bathing” as a cause of condensation in a workshop on damp and mould in May #UKhousing

Instead of helping, RBH staff blamed the family’s lifestyle for the state of the property. This included an assumption about “ritual bathing” based on a bucket being present in the home, and a “style of cooking by boiling food”, which appears to have been based on their race.

During the inquest into Awaab’s death, it emerged that Awaab’s father, Faisal Abdullah, had repeatedly complained about the condition of their home.

The workshop in May, planned and hosted by an interim staff member at RBH, was attended by around 100 employees.

The poor condition of the flat was down to an inadequate ventilation system.

Even during the inquest, when RBH’s barrister showed Nadhia Khan, director of customer and community, an image of an item placed in a bathroom sink during the inquest, she described it as “a tool used for ritual bathing”, despite the court confirming it had not formed part of the evidence in Awaab’s inquest.

After the inquest, RBH admitted it “did make assumptions about [the family’s] lifestyle” and said “we accept that we got that wrong”.

On the anniversary of the inquest last week (16 November), Awaab’s father told the BBC that he believes RBH was “racist” towards him and “did not consider him to be a human being”.

After the workshop in May, the former interim chief executive of RBH, Yvonne Arrowsmith, wrote to staff about what happened and said ritual bathing and lifestyle “are not, have not, and never will be” a reason or concern for damp and mould in the housing association’s properties.

She apologised to staff who were offended and upset by the incident and said it was “not acceptable” and she does “not condone it”.