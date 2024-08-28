Contractor chosen for 200-home council scheme in Scotland

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A contractor has been appointed to develop a 200-home council housing scheme in Scotland.
Ashleigh Construction has signed a £50m agreement with North Ayrshire Council to develop the former maternity ward of Ayrshire Central Hospital.
The site is the largest new build housing development ever delivered by North Ayrshire Council.
Planning permission was granted in March for 184 new social rented homes, while another application was approved in May for an additional 16 homes for social rent and the refurbishment of gate houses to provide another two homes.
Buildings on the site had laid empty for 17 years following the move of services to Crosshouse Hospital in 2006 and had become increasingly derelict, according to the Irvine Times.
The council bought the land from the NHS in 2021 and demolition of the buildings began in April 2023.
The development is supported by around £20m in grant funding from the Scottish government. It will include a mix of general needs properties along with homes for wheelchair users and bungalows.
Work is set to start on the site later this year and is expected to take around two years to complete.
Ashleigh Construction was founded in 2001 and has offices in Prestwick, South Ayrshire, and Dumfries.
North Ayrshire Council plans to build 1,625 new homes across the region by 2027.
A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: “Ashleigh Construction (Scotland) Limited have been appointed as the main construction contractor for the new housing development at Ayrshire Central.
“Works are expected to commence later this year, subject to the council receiving confirmation of external funding to support the scheme.”
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