Contractor chosen for 200-home council scheme in Scotland

Ashleigh Construction has signed a £50m agreement with North Ayrshire Council to develop the former maternity ward of Ayrshire Central Hospital.

The site is the largest new build housing development ever delivered by North Ayrshire Council.

Planning permission was granted in March for 184 new social rented homes, while another application was approved in May for an additional 16 homes for social rent and the refurbishment of gate houses to provide another two homes.