Contractor ‘explored all feasible options’ to avoid administration of modular house builder

A contractor working with a collapsed modular builder has told Inside Housing it “explored all feasible options” to avoid the administration #UKhousing

It added that it was now working with Greenwich Council to complete the schemes as quickly as possible.

Elkins Construction told Inside Housing it had provided cashflow assistance to Modpods throughout the “delays and complications” of the schemes, and called the collapse of the modular builder “disappointing and challenging”.

The schemes will now be delayed after Modpods appointed administrators in August , citing relocation costs, difficult trading circumstances and a dispute with an existing client.

Elkins Construction had appointed Modpods International to deliver two council housing schemes for the London Borough of Greenwich.

A spokesperson for the contractor said: “A & E Elkins Ltd T/A Elkins Construction [was] appointed by the Royal Borough of Greenwich in 2019 to deliver modular housing schemes under a term-alliance contract.

“Elkins [was] in contract with Modpods International on two schemes, Sam Manners and The Brooks. Throughout the delays and complications of these schemes, Elkins provided various means of support, including cashflow assistance.

“Upon discovering Modpod’s further financial issues, Elkins explored all feasible options with Modpods to avoid their administration and to get the schemes delivered.

“Modpods entering into administration has been a disappointing and challenging outcome for all involved.

“Elkins [is] now working with the Royal Borough of Greenwich on solutions to complete the schemes as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Greenwich Council stressed that Modpods had been appointed to work on the two schemes by Elkins, not the council.

They said: “Modpods is not contracted by the Royal Borough of Greenwich, and Greenwich Builds uses a variety of contractors to add diversity and manage risk across its programme.

“One of our contractors, Elkins Construction, had appointed Modpods to deliver the homes on two of our Greenwich Builds sites at Sam Manners and The Brooks, which are currently affected.”