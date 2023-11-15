Contractor on Barking balcony collapse promises ‘immediate action’ to tackle safety concerns

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A contractor at the centre of an incident on a London housing estate where a balcony partially collapsed said it was “working hard” to put safety measures in place and carry out “appropriate remediation works”.
Bouygues UK, an arm of the French construction giant, told Inside Housing it was taking “immediate action” to tackle the issues at Weavers Quarter in Barking, east London.
Seventy balconies are being inspected and scaffolding is being erected, according to Barking and Dagenham Council, which owns and manages properties on the new-build estate through Reside, its housing company.
The action has come after the underside of a balcony’s facade on the estate collapsed and fell to the pavement at the weekend.
In a statement, the council admitted it was “a horrifying experience” for residents and “represents a risk to people who may be passing by”, but said the incident did not affect the building’s structural integrity.
The 421-home Weavers Quarter development is part of the Gascoigne Estate, which was built in the 1960s and is currently being redeveloped in phases.
Bouygues, which built Weavers Quarter on behalf of G15 landlord L&Q, said in a statement: “Following the incident at Weavers Quarter estate, where some soffit boards detached and fell from a balcony, our main concern has been ensuring residents’ safety.
“We are working hard with Reside to take immediate action, put the necessary safety measures in place and undertake appropriate remediation works.”
L&Q was the original development agent on the scheme and managed the 12-month defects liability period for Reside, but this period has expired.
The G15 member has shared owners and leaseholders in four other blocks on the Gascoigne Estate, but no maintenance responsibilities, Inside Housing understands.
Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, has written to Bouygues, following the incident.
“In September, L&Q, the original development agent for the scheme, served a defect notice on Bouygues about the soundness of the balcony facades,” his letter said.
“I understand that Bouygues have accepted this notice, but not yet liability for the work. I understand Bouygues have already completed repairs to some balconies on the estate. I expect all remaining inspections to be carried out at pace so that work can be completed to make good the remaining balconies.”
A resident of Weavers Quarter, Matt Lismore, who first revealed details of the incident, claimed he had raised safety issues with Mr Rodwell 18 months ago.
“This is horrific enough as it is in isolation – if this was the first that we had heard of these issues. However, as a resident, I raised these safety issues with the leader of our council and council property manager over 18 months ago – no action was taken,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Further phases of the regeneration of the Gascoigne Estate are expected to include 1,160 new homes, comprising a mix of affordable rents, shared ownership and market sale homes.
L&Q declined to comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories