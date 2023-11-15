Contractor on Barking balcony collapse promises ‘immediate action’ to tackle safety concerns

A contractor at the centre of an incident on a London housing estate where a balcony partially collapsed said it was “working hard” to put safety measures in place and carry out “appropriate remediation works” #UKhousing

The action has come after the underside of a balcony’s facade on the estate collapsed and fell to the pavement at the weekend.

Seventy balconies are being inspected and scaffolding is being erected, according to Barking and Dagenham Council, which owns and manages properties on the new-build estate through Reside, its housing company.

Bouygues UK, an arm of the French construction giant, told Inside Housing it was taking “immediate action” to tackle the issues at Weavers Quarter in Barking, east London.

In a statement, the council admitted it was “a horrifying experience” for residents and “represents a risk to people who may be passing by”, but said the incident did not affect the building’s structural integrity.

The 421-home Weavers Quarter development is part of the Gascoigne Estate, which was built in the 1960s and is currently being redeveloped in phases.

Bouygues, which built Weavers Quarter on behalf of G15 landlord L&Q, said in a statement: “Following the incident at Weavers Quarter estate, where some soffit boards detached and fell from a balcony, our main concern has been ensuring residents’ safety.

“We are working hard with Reside to take immediate action, put the necessary safety measures in place and undertake appropriate remediation works.”

L&Q was the original development agent on the scheme and managed the 12-month defects liability period for Reside, but this period has expired.

The G15 member has shared owners and leaseholders in four other blocks on the Gascoigne Estate, but no maintenance responsibilities, Inside Housing understands.