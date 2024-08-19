Contractor wins legal appeal over housing association late-payment case

A contractor has won a High Court appeal over a legal battle with a London-based housing association over late payments #UKhousing

In the case, Providence had tried to end a contract with Hexagon over missed payment deadlines involving a £7.2m contract for a 37-flat scheme in Purley, south London. The case centred around the wording of clauses in the 2016 edition of the JCT form, which is used for construction contracts.

A lawyer who acted for 4,500-home Hexagon claimed the latest ruling will introduce a “significant risk” to clients in dealing with contractors.

Providence Building Services has had its appeal allowed after it challenged a decision last November which found in favour of Hexagon Housing Association.

The High Court initially ruled in Hexagon’s favour on the basis that the notice of termination was invalid.

Providence appealed the decision, arguing that it will have a “trickle-down effect” of promoting late payments and will make the final date of payment “optional”.

Hexagon missed the payment deadline on two separate amounts: £260,000 in December 2022 and £360,000 in May 2023.

In last November’s ruling, the judge stated that West Sussex-based Providence had a “battery of weapons available” to protect its cash-flow position.

These included a right to suspend the works, the payment of statutory interest and the right to refer disputes to adjudication.

However, among their reasons for allowing the appeal, the judges this week said they were not “persuaded” by the “battery” of other remedies.

“None provides a satisfactory and immediate solution to the typical case of late payment,” the judgement said. “Each involves a measure of delay, and in the case of suspension or resorting to adjudication, additional cost and uncertainty for the contractor in pursuing them.”