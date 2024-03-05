Contractors chosen as part of £700m housebuilding framework 

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Regional procurement specialist EN:Procure has selected 27 firms as part of its multimillion-pound Gen-4 new build housing framework.
Appointed contractors will deliver design, site preparation, civil engineering, infrastructure and construction works on a raft of mainly social schemes.
They were named across four lots for a four-year deal that starts this month and focuses on the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the East Midlands, but is available to clients across England.
The top lot will see 11 companies deliver schemes of 70 homes or more, while at the other end of the scale, nine operators were selected for projects of under 11 homes.
The work will feature new build construction of residential and commercial buildings as well as mixed-use developments.
Contractors including Boom Construction, Esh Construction and Jack Lunn made three of the four lots, while a number of firms were named twice.
Four in five of the contractors chosen are small or medium sized, according to EN:Procure.
Emma Mottram, director of operations at the body, said: “The framework was structured to encourage SME engagement. However, it also delivers a range of national and local contractors with a call-off mechanism that ensures the most suitable contractors are selected for the specifics of the job.
“Call-off methods also provide opportunities for early contractor involvement and utilising pre-construction service agreements.”
The full list of contractors can be found here.
It follows a similar announcement last month in which 21 suppliers were revealed on the third iteration of the £100m Social Housing Emerging Disruptors framework.
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