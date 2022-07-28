Contractors must be made to pay for defective buildings they constructed

After years of campaigning against building safety costs, last month leaseholders finally gained legislative protection under the Building Safety Act.

This meant homeowners in buildings taller than 11 metres could no longer be charged for the costs of removing and replacing combustible cladding.

Alongside this, Michael Gove did an admirable job as housing secretary in taking on house builders, eventually securing pledges from these FTSE 250 companies that they would pay to fix the unsafe homes they built.

This was a huge step forward in holding those responsible for building unsafe homes to account and will protect many leaseholders, as well as not-for-profit housing associations, which would otherwise be forced to pay for these costs with funds intended to support people on the lowest incomes.

Unfortunately this is not the end of the saga. While house builders are now taking responsibility, contractors – which built homes with the same highly dangerous defects, such as combustible cladding and inadequate fire-stopping mechanisms to prevent the spread of fire between flats – are not.