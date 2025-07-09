Contractors that pay their supply chains late could be banned from public sector jobs #UKhousing

Under changes already brought in earlier this year , firms can be barred from bidding on central government contracts if they do not pay 95% of invoices to their supply chain within 60 days and within an average of 45 days overall.

The plan aims to address the “significant problem” of late payments, particularly for small businesses, and is one of a number of proposed amendments to the Procurement Act 2023.

The new proposal broadens this to all contracting authorities, which will now have to exclude suppliers from bidding for contracts above £5m if they cannot show they pay their invoices on time.

“Extending the current policy beyond central government organisations would ensure that more suppliers across the public sector are committed to paying their supply chains on time,” the consultation said.

In changes aimed at making procurement for SMEs more flexible, the government is also seeking views on whether public contracts should be awarded for certain services delivered to people with support needs without full competitive procedure.

Other proposals include introducing KPIs in public contracts relating to jobs, opportunities and skills, and plans for contracting authorities to carry out a public interest test before outsourcing large service contracts.