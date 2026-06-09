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Insight
‘Jaws of doom’: what does the state of councils’ finances mean for their development ambitions?
News
Chief executive of East England landlord to step down
News
NHF urges Reeves to bring forward SAHP funding after Homes England asks providers to re-profile bids
News
09.06.26
Regulator unveils plans to ‘future-proof’ economic standards amid sector ‘tensions’
The Regulator of Social Housing is calling for landlords’ input over the sector’s “challenges and tensions” ahead of a formal consultation on its economic standards next year
RSH to engage sector on potential updates to economic standards in coming months
News
09.06.26
MHCLG sets out objectives of first advisory panel for supported housing
News
09.06.26
Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump
News
09.06.26
Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says
News
09.06.26
MPs call for new definition of ‘affordable housing’
News
09.06.26
Northern regeneration could unlock 500,000 homes if supported by devolved funding, report finds
Comment
09.06.26
The Property Ombudsman’s view: Is AI creating resident ‘super-complaints’?
Interactive content
09.06.26
Treating fire safety as a responsive repairs issue
Sponsored by
Aico
News
09.06.26
Regulator unveils plans to ‘future-proof’ economic standards amid sector ‘tensions’
News
09.06.26
Right to adequate housing is ‘fundamental’, Welsh housing minister says
Insight
09.06.26
‘Jaws of doom’: what does the state of councils’ finances mean for their development ambitions?
Comment
09.06.26
Labour MP Margaret Mullane: Our fight against the housing crisis can’t be dictated by for-profit developers
More News
Most read
Latest news
Reform-controlled areas have higher uptake of solar panels
Government moves ahead with plans for Greater Cambridge Development Corporation
Northern Ireland government urged to act as tenancy fraud remains ‘significant unknown’
MHCLG sets out objectives of first advisory panel for supported housing
Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump
Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says
Job of the Week
Insight
by Gavriel Hollander
‘Jaws of doom’: what does the state of councils’ finances mean for their development ambitions?
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
by James Wilmore
The Week in Housing: Warning over asylum housing, Hyde bids for private rental portfolio and Home Group appoints new boss
by Caroline Thorpe
Ten years after the UK voted to leave the EU, what did Brexit do to housing?
by Inside Housing
Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2026
by Stephen Delahunty
New LEASE chief executive: successful leasehold reform will require more clarity
by Eliza Parr
Meet Homes England’s five new regional directors
by Alex Daniel
The Week in Housing: Complaints to care watchdog double, Enfield snubs new towns programme and we visit a zero-bills housing scheme
by Inside Housing CPD
CPD module: How to install and use heat pumps
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Latest Jobs
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Comment
by Francesca Lee
Could carbon become a property value issue for developers?
by David Levenson
A million unemployed young people – what can the social housing sector do?
by Alister Henderson
London needs homes, and a system that can build them
by Lauren Kehoe
Engaging young people in regeneration isn’t that hard, if you’re willing to put the work in
by Amina Graham
How should chairs adapt to governing in a more regulated housing sector?
by Mark Turner
The power of public, private and third sector partnership in tackling homelessness
More Comment
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Treating fire safety as a responsive repairs issue
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Aico
How can families in temporary accommodation be supported while waiting for a long-term home?
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CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act
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LHC Procurement Group
The UK’s electrical environment is changing. How should social landlords respond?
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What happens when you let daylight in?
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VELUX
CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety
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IH Live
IH Live
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
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CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act
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LHC Procurement Group
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CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety
Sponsored by
Sureserve
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CPD webinar on demand: Project management and data – a recipe for warm homes success?
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CPD webinar on demand: Collaborative models for decarbonising housing
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Webinar on demand: Making the most of solar in 2026
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Language in housing: communicating effectively with tenants and residents
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