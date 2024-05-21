Cornwall to see £3.4bn investment in housing over next decade

The figure also includes £82m over five years for a new Cornwall Supported Housing Strategy, which aims to deliver over 48,000 supported housing properties by 2050.

The details will be presented by representatives of Cornwall Council, Cornwall Trade and Investment, and council-owned development firm Treveth at the annual UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) on Wednesday during a session for investors, funders and developers.

The council has a wider investment pipeline of £10.6bn over the next 10 years in cultural and economic development opportunities.