A coroner has issued a warning to the housing secretary about the use of fixed window restrictors after a resident fell from the open window of his 16th floor flat #UKhousing

Coroner issues warning to DLUHC over guidance for fixed window restrictors following death in high-rise block #UKhousing

During the course of the investigation, which concluded with an inquest in March, a post-mortem examination conducted by a consultant pathologist found that the man died as a consequence of multiple injuries.

It came after the coroner opened an inquest into the death of an L&Q resident who died on 26 August 2023 on the concourse of Stretford House, Chapel Lane in Stretford.

Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South, sent a prevention of future deaths report to Michael Gove at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in April.

Stretford House is a 23-floor residential block, made up of 134 dwellings, where landlord L&Q is the freeholder.

The resident died as a result of multiple injuries sustained when he fell from the open window of his 16th floor flat while his judgement was impaired through substance use and following an altercation with his partner.

A police investigation found that there was no third party involvement in his death.

At the end of the inquest, Ms Mutch recorded a conclusion of misadventure. This ruling implies that the deceased has taken a deliberate action that has then resulted in his or her death.

The coroner said that the evidence she heard raised the concern that there is a risk of future deaths unless action is taken.

In her report, Ms Mutch said: “In the course of the evidence before the court, it was established that, whilst the windows in [the resident’s] flat were fitted with locks and dual-position window restrictors, the relevant restrictors can be released enabling the window to fully rotate within the frame (nominally to enable the resident to clean the glass).

“The degree to which the windows can be opened is therefore not restricted in the same way as if fixed window restrictors were fitted.