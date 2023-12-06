Cost of Category 1 MMC homes not ‘workable’, says large landlord

One of the UK’s largest housing association developers said it is not commissioning Category 1 modular homes, as the costs are not “workable” and could be up to 50% more than traditional projects #UKhousing

Platform was among the 20 biggest developers of homes in the housing association sector last year and is targeting 1,600 starts a year.

Ms Gilmartin, head of business development and innovation at the 48,000-home group, said the reason was that the landlord had not “found an opportunity that’s viable”.

Giving evidence to the House of Lords Built Environment Committee inquiry into modern methods of construction (MMC) on Tuesday, Katie Gilmartin revealed Platform did not have any Category 1 volumetric homes in its current development programme.

Ms Gilmartin told Peers: “We do find that the costs of volumetric, for us in the way that we appraise and look at the viability of an opportunity – it’s not workable.”

In written evidence to the inquiry, Platform claimed the price of MMC projects – in this case, Category 1 and Category 2 – can be between 30% and 50% more than traditional schemes.

Responding to a question today that referenced these figures, Ms Gilmartin said: “That’s definitely volumetric. We’re seeing really significant cost uplifts on volumetric opportunities.”

The inquiry is running against a backdrop of high-profile failures of Category 1 MMC providers this year. Ilke Homes collapsed into administration in June, while Legal & General pulled the plug on production of new homes at its giant modular factory a few weeks earlier.

The firms struggled with large start-up costs associated with operating a factory, along with tough market conditions, planning issues and a lack of significant demand.

Ms Gilmartin suggested that Category 1 providers were passing their start-up costs on to clients who were the early adopters. She said it was a “matter of who is willing to pay the increased costs” to help the sector reach a critical mass.