Cost of living crisis: sometimes you wish you could just go out and get someone some shopping

This job can be emotionally hard, but it’s also very rewarding. When you get a resident back on an even keel, you know that you’ve really changed that person’s life. But recently, I am going through budgeting plans with residents and it is getting harder and harder to make things add up.

I’m currently supporting a mother of five who had rent arrears of about £12,000. She couldn’t afford to feed one of her sons, so he had to go and live with his father. The money coming in just wasn’t enough to meet her outgoings.

In her case, I applied to the council for a discretionary housing benefit payment and it is going to clear her arrears. I was so happy when I found out, because I know how much difference that will make to her life.

Sometimes it does impact you, and you wish you could just go out and get someone some shopping.

L&Q knows that, because we are on the front line, our well-being is key to keeping us going and helping people. We are always asked how we are doing; if we are taking regular breaks. There is always someone available to offload to.

At L&Q, we have a personal support fund to help with essential items like cookers, washing machines and beds. We can also provide food and fuel vouchers, as well as referring people to other sources of support. These things are all one-off payments. Once that’s over, you have to try and work out where to go next. But I never give up, and I am always finding new ways to improve things for our residents.

A lot of the time, just having someone to listen makes a big difference. People close the shutters when they are in crisis and stay isolated. We offer a lot of emotional support as well as everything else.

The best part of my job is seeing the positive impact my work has on our residents and their families. Just a few interventions from us can really change people’s lives, and our service also lets them know that they are not alone.

Pauline Sewell, tenancy sustainment officer, L&Q