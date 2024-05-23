Could AI help assess housing need and deliver more social homes?

Housing policies analysed by Explainable Artificial Intelligence models could help policymakers improve social housing in the UK and “avoid bad policy design” #UKhousing

Investment from the government would be crucial to utilise this technology, according to Kelly Boorman, national head of construction at RSM UK: “The biggest question is who is responsible for the data and designing a process to capture and analyse it? [The] government must focus time on implementing technology to achieve this and then arm local authorities to access and utilise this data.”

Dr Guerrero and the WMCA are in an “exploratory phase” about how to potentially apply XAI models to the new high-speed rail HS2 project as they explore the impact on commuting, employment, businesses and land use in areas where HS2 is being built.

Jonathan Gibson, head of policy and public affairs at WMCA, says: “Using AI as a data and analytical tool to better understand policy problems and housing markets is an interesting concept and one we have just started to explore.”

“The main barrier will be to do with technical capacity and serious investment to integrate this technology into planning and evaluation exercises.”

“This type of AI can help improve the delivery of social housing,” Mr Guerrero says. “Policymakers face the challenge of optimising the design of the policy to maximise the desired outcome, such as minimising homelessness, and minimising underside effects, such as overpopulation and overdemand of services.

Despite his estimate that it could take up to a year to initially train staff on the models, future use could take only a few hours to get outcomes in response to inputted data.

He has been in early conversations with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) about using his XAI models.

Dr Omar Guerrero, head of computational social science research at The Alan Turing Institute, says there is a “huge demand” for the technology to be used to “fine-tune” potential policies to address social housing issues.

What is XAI modelling?

Dr Guerrero’s role involves researching different models to analyse public policy, and he has been developing XAI models to evaluate in greater detail whether housing policies work in the real world and understand how people react to new policies.

He uses XAI models because they are more transparent in explaining how and why a model has arrived at its decision, giving insight into how the inputted data relates to the outcome.

This modelling differs to other types such as predictive AI, which is known as a ‘black box’ because it does not explain how the inputted data relates to the predicted outcomes.

For example, US-based online real estate marketplace Zillow used predictive AI unsuccessfully as it overestimated the growth of house prices they purchased and sold many of them at a loss because their algorithm could not provide an insight into explaining the growth of a house price using factors determining its value.

Mr Guerrero’s XAI modelling can evaluate the behaviour of a household and how this might change depending on how much income they receive, what their financial assets are, any budget constraints they have, or how much inheritance tax and stamp duty they pay. “If you implement the policy, people […] will shift their behaviour as a response to the policy,” the economist explains.

He calls it “bottom-up” modelling where you input these specific details about every household (the micro level), then analyse the outcomes on a larger scale that explain the distribution of wealth, geography and demographics of an area (the macro level) where the housing policy has been tested.

For example, the AI modelling could analyse the impact of changing who pays council tax – either those living in the home or the landlord – in a certain geographical area. “Those are the kind of things that you cannot experiment in the real world, [as] you might generate undesired outcomes harming other populations,” Dr Guerrero adds. “So that’s why these tools are very important to scrutinise [policies] with a high level of detail.

“Bottom-up AI performs experiments on these policies and gives policymakers the capability to complement their decision-making process with evidence on the potential outcomes that different policy designs could entail.”

John Guest, national head of social housing at RSM UK, commented on the impact XAI could have on the housing sector: “There is no doubt that AI could be an excellent tool that registered providers and policymakers can use to complement their existing strategies to determine where housing need is greatest.

“While we know that the demand for affordable housing remains high, [and] with finite levels of available land and funding, we can see how using these tools could have a positive impact on the sector.”

Will building more homes reduce housing wealth inequality?

The holistic approach that an XAI model offers could be more effective in reducing housing wealth inequality, according to the economist.

Inequality between higher-income and lower-income households has exacerbated over time, and the latest figures show that lower-income households spend an average of 21% of their income on housing costs compared to just 6% for higher-income households.

In a research paper from 2020, Dr Guerrero found that simply increasing the housing stock in the UK would not ease housing wealth inequality but see higher-income individuals buy more housing and increase the rent.

“[It] doesn’t mean the people who need them the most will grab them, it is still the higher-income households who snatch them,” he adds.

The assumption is that increasing the housing stock to ease demand pressures and lower prices will not “generate richer outcomes such as reducing homelessness [or] improving living standards”, as the problems require more detailed modelling.

“It’s not a question of how much you push the demand and the price dropping, it’s a question of accessibility and who is able to buy first.

“You cannot get that level of detail of who is able to buy first because those details are about interactions [and] behaviour – exactly the type of things that I tried to put in my models.”

Dr Guerrero believes XAI can reduce housing wealth inequality by targeting a demographic of people in a specific location who need access to social housing: “It allows you to design a policy [where you say]: ‘Let’s place housing here and see if we can attract the people we expect,’ [so you] attend to the population that needs it the most.”

Ms Boorman believes this modelling can help meet the demands of the current market: “Our current planning system and housing targets set many years ago do not take stock of what the UK population demands are currently, never mind predict what future needs are.

“Data and AI could map out the future housing needs of the UK’s population, co-ordinated with a new planning reform and regime to focus on key areas and working in partnership with private companies.”