Could IOUs help the sector deliver more affordable homes?

In a parallel universe, the same provider buys the same land from the same vendor for £10m. This time the payment is deferred 12 months from purchase. The association issues a promissory note to the vendor, having paid a bank to avalise (guarantee) the note in 12 months’ time. It could expect to pay the bank around 0.7% for this service.

If the landlord does not pay the vendor the future instalment, the vendor has comfort that the bank will step in to settle the obligation. The vendor can also seek early settlement, for a price, with the bank.

In practice, an element would ordinarily be settled upon purchase, with the residual value paid in a future instalment or instalments. These dates could coincide with returns or milestones achieved by the site. Vendors are incentivised to accept such payment terms because they are commonly used in private sector land deals and therefore are familiar.

From a housing provider perspective, the implications of having a land creditor on your balance sheet rather than the equivalent marginal debt financing for the upfront payment approach are, I would hazard, not detrimental in most cases.

It is not unheard of for housing providers to use PNs to buy land on a deferred payment basis, but it is perhaps not as prevalent as it could be. As the sector strives to continue to do more with less, it might be worth reviewing whether we have extracted maximum learning from history’s teachings.

Anup Dholakia, director of corporate finance, Network Homes