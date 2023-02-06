Could shared ownership make retirement living affordable?

The latest HAPPI report (Housing our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation) asks whether shared ownership could be the game-changer for ‘rightsizing’.

It concludes that this option can overcome the serious affordability barrier that prevents so many people in the ‘squeezed middle’ from moving into a retirement or extra-care apartment. But it needs some changes.

Over 75% of pensioners own their own home (more than 5.5 million properties). They have some equity even if they have few other resources.

For many, the home is, or may become, unsuitable for later life: steps and stairs, inaccessible bathrooms, ineffective/ expensive heating, unmanageable garden, often compounded by isolation and loneliness.