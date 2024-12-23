Council acquires shopping centre as part of plan to get stalled 1,100-home scheme underway

Norwich City Council has purchased a shopping centre to progress its ambition to deliver a stalled 1,100-home scheme #UKhousing

Under current planning approval, 10% of the homes will be Section 106 affordable housing, of which 88 homes are for social rent and 18 for low-cost homeownership.

The development plans include up to 1,100 new homes, plus a variety of retail, office and leisure spaces, which the council believes will mark a “pivotal step” in the area’s regeneration.

The acquisition of Anglia Square shopping centre ends years of uncertainty around the site’s future.

However, Mike Stonard, the leader of Norwich City Council, said it would look to increase the allocation of affordable housing to “at least 25%” in any future development of Anglia Square.

The council’s acquisition of the site was completed in partnership with Homes England and comes after years of unsuccessful development attempts.

Earlier this year, Weston Homes was forced to cancel its plans for a £300m redevelopment of the site for a number of reasons, despite obtaining planning approval. It called the government a “core contributor” to delays and rising costs.

One of the problems was unforeseen planning delays. When he was housing minister, Robert Jenrick decided to “overturn the local planning consent” granted in 2018, which led to an additional 12 months of consultation.