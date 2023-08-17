Council agrees £15m contract for repairs and upgrades

A council in North East England has agreed a £15m contract with a construction firm for repairs and upgrades across its homes #UKhousing

The five-year contract between City of York Council and Urban Group’s maintenance and energy team covers home improvements and repairs, extensive damp works and an energy retrofitting programme to make homes more energy efficient for residents.

Andrew Green, commercial director of Dunnington-based Urban Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with City of York Council on this important programme of works that will upgrade thousands of homes, making them warmer and more energy efficient, which is obviously very good news for the tenants.

“We were able to demonstrate a proven track record in the social housing sector across the North and, with our headquarters also based in York, our team has an excellent understanding and knowledge of the city which means we can hit the ground running.”