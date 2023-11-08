Council aims to ‘create single version of truth’ with new housing management system

Basildon Council is considering moving to one housing management system to “create a single version of the truth” #UKhousing

Basildon Council, which owns and manages around 11,000 homes, hopes this will “ensure interoperability and the ongoing security of council/customer data”.

Authored by the local authority’s director of people and change, Basildon pledged to “create a single version of the truth through migrating the housing management functions onto the council’s preferred enterprise solution”.

The council revealed it was considering the move as part of a report that was delivered to its overview and scrutiny commission.

Basildon currently uses several software applications to record data, respond to tenant enquiries and manage its tenancies. It said that these are “end of life, do not align with the council’s information and communication technology (ICT) strategy and, most importantly, do not deliver on the requirements of the service or our customer”.

According to the report, around 110 staff members support the delivery of the housing service.

“This is a busy and challenging frontline service dealing with an average of 600 enquiries per week. The customer base is diverse, often with vulnerabilities and complex needs,” it said.

The project to procure a new housing management system “will initiate the move to a single rationalised platform providing all housing services throughout the council”, with the exception of housing maintenance, which is run by a contractor, and the housing register and choice based letting functions.

By procuring a new system, the council aims to improve residents’ experience by providing access to a 24-7 service and aims to implement automation “where applicable” to improve performance and to create more capacity.