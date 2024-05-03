In February, Reading Borough Council wrote to tenants of Homes for Reading to consult them on the future of the company. The consultation exercise ended on 31 March.

Homes for Reading was set up in 2016 to buy properties and let them at market rents. It had been funded by loans from the council, but has been unable to keep up with repayments, with council reports showing two missed instalments in September 2022 and March 2023.

The company has not added to its portfolio since 2019.

The council previously commissioned Savills to evaluate ways forward for the company. Its preferred option is to liquidate Homes for Reading and transfer its properties into its main stock, where the homes would be made available to key workers and let at affordable rents.