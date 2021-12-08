Council and G15 member forced to delay major regeneration due to TfL uncertainty

Havering Council and Notting Hill Genesis formed a joint venture in 2017 and had plans to build hundreds of new homes out of thousands planned for Rainham and Beam Park, but doubts about a proposed new C2C railway station have led to the council withdrawing its compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the area.

In 2015, then-mayor of London Boris Johnson published his ‘London Riverside Opportunity Area Planning Framework’, which identified Barking and Rainham as having potential for 26,500 new homes and that a new C2C rail station could be built at Beam Park.

Havering Council initially agreed to deliver the station, but the GLA took over the project in 2018 after the local authority said it did not have the capacity to carry it out.

City Hall has committed £43m to fund the new station, however recently the Department for Transport (DfT) said it has never promised any support.