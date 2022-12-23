Council announces new joint venture to deliver 2,000 homes

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Warwickshire County Council and its property company Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) have announced a joint venture with Countryside Partnerships to bring forward sites over a 30-year period.
In a statement, the council said that the partnership will see £2.5bn of developments completed over the period.
Peter Butlin, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for finance and property, described the creation of the Develop Warwickshire partnership as “key to our ambition to make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of local people and communities”.
“Unlocking our sites to create sustainable, high-quality homes and communities is a key ambition for the council, and Develop Warwickshire will play a major role in this,” he said.
“Working with Countryside Partnerships over a longer period enables us to take a more strategic approach and to maximise investment and efficiency in delivering developments which make our county an even more attractive place to live and do business.”
Homes created by Develop Warwickshire will be timber-framed, Mr Butlin added.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, said that the joint venture and the council’s ambitions to unlock its own land assets would “deliver true regeneration and maximise the benefits for local communities”.
Three sites in Nuneaton, Warton and Water Orton will be brought forward over the next year – all of which are allocated in local plans or have achieved planning consent.
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