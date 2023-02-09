Council applies for £3.3m to install heat pumps in 200 homes

According to a council document, if granted cash from the government’s Heat Pump Ready Programme, the money would fund the installation of heat pumps in 200 homes.

BEIS’ programme supports the development of innovative solutions across the heat pump sector.

If Bristol Council’s bid is successful, the pilot scheme will take place in Westbury on Trym.

According to the council document, which went before cabinet this week, while decarbonising up to 200 homes will lead to small reduction in the city’s carbon emissions, it will also “increase the knowledge and capability of the city to implement the heat pump goals of the One City Climate Strategy”.