Council applies for £3.3m to install heat pumps in 200 homes

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Bristol City Council has applied for £3.3m in funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for a heat pump pilot.
According to a council document, if granted cash from the government’s Heat Pump Ready Programme, the money would fund the installation of heat pumps in 200 homes.
BEIS’ programme supports the development of innovative solutions across the heat pump sector.
If Bristol Council’s bid is successful, the pilot scheme will take place in Westbury on Trym.
According to the council document, which went before cabinet this week, while decarbonising up to 200 homes will lead to small reduction in the city’s carbon emissions, it will also “increase the knowledge and capability of the city to implement the heat pump goals of the One City Climate Strategy”.
The council’s strategy sets out a framework for a carbon neutral and climate-resilient Bristol by 2030.
Officers said the pilot will create new skills and jobs within the local supply chain for heat pump installation and improve public understanding of the technology to increase long-term rate of uptake.
The heat pumps will be delivered over two years.
“The funding covers various aspects of setting up this innovative project, with an aim to establish structure that enable subsequent roll-out to a wider customer base, including the councils costs, customer and supply chain management, and the costs of switching from boiler to heat pumps.
“The grant award/conditions do not require match-funding from the council and the heat pump implementation will be funded by both the grant from BEIS and funding from homeowners,” according to the document.
The council has declined to comment until the outcome of the bid.
Last year, Leeds City Council announced it was leading a group of organisations in a study in the city that is focused on how heat pumps can be installed street-by-street in “high-density urban areas”.
The Leeds project – known as the Renewable Heat Infrastructure Network Operating System – is part of the Heat Pump Ready Programme.
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