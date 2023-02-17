Council appoints development partner to help deliver new homes

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Kensington and Chelsea Council has selected a development partner to deliver hundreds of homes across the London borough, some of which will be for social rent and key workers.
The council will work alongside Mount Anvil, the developer, on the site in Lots Road, Chelsea that will include hundreds of new homes and new employment and community spaces.
The appointment follows a process which included feedback from a community liaison group made up of Lots Road residents and businesses.
The group has met potential development partners over the past few months to provide views on their approach to working with the community on the proposals.
The council said the Lots Road South project is a key site within the improvement plans for the area and forms part of its new homes delivery programme.
The site is situated towards the south-western corner of the borough, overlooking Chelsea Creek and Lots Road Power Station. It is identified as an employment zone in the council’s draft new Local Plan, due to be finalised later this year.
Kim Taylor-Smith, the council’s lead member for Grenfell housing, housing and social investment, said: “The Lots Road South project is a significant and exciting opportunity to create yet another amazing space in the borough.
“To ensure that specialist experience, expertise and funding are in place to deliver the scheme, we have appointed a development partner to work with the local community and council, as the landowner, to deliver a project that will bring a host of enhancements to the area.”
Mount Anvil, with the council, will start further consultation with the local community later this year to design a scheme which will be submitted for planning permission.
If it’s approved, the council hopes work will start on site before the end of 2024.
Killian Hurley, chief executive of Mount Anvil, said: “We work only in London and only in partnership with people who care about the long term, like Kensington and Chelsea and the other boroughs that have welcomed us.
“It’s a privilege to be continuing to listen to and learn from the local community as we deliver quality extra care, affordable homes and vibrant community and commercial space.”
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