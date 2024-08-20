Council appoints new assistant director of development and investment

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Manchester City Council has appointed a new assistant director of development and investment.
Oliver Jones-Orrells, who started in the role in August, joins from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).
The role will support development, investment and continued economic growth in Manchester, the council said.
Mr Jones-Orrells, a trained chartered surveyor, previously worked for the council for 13 years until 2018.
Before moving to the new role this month, he was head of estates at TfGM, where he worked alongside the council on projects such as Mayfield and Electric Park.
During his time at TfGM, Mr Jones-Orrells oversaw a variety of property development and disposal activities including roles delivering the bus depot acquisition programme, which enabled the roll-out of bus franchising in Greater Manchester.
He also oversaw land assembly activities relating to the Trafford Metrolink extension, including a joint venture with Peel at Trafford Wharfside, and was a director of the Mayfield Partnership.
During previous roles at Manchester City Council, Mr Jones-Orrells was the property lead for the Eastern Gateway. This included roles working alongside private and public organisations to facilitate development and land assembly in Ancoats and Islington, Holt Town and the Etihad Campus, alongside secondments to the New East Manchester Urban Regeneration Company.
Mr Jones-Orrells said: “Manchester has been a hugely rewarding place to live and work and the development and growth of the city over the last 20 years has been an immense source of pride for me.
“But there is still much more we can do and I relish the opportunity to contribute towards the city’s continued ambition for sustainable and inclusive economic growth – and the creation of great neighbourhoods that strengthen communities, attract investment and create jobs that will make sure that Manchester continues to thrive.”
Joanne Roney, chief executive of Manchester City Council, said: “We welcome Oliver to our strategic development team where he will play an instrumental role in attracting further investment to the city, supporting sustainable economic growth, and deliver exemplar investment for our communities.
“We look forward to working closely with him as he takes up this challenging role.”
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