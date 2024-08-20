Council appoints new assistant director of development and investment

Oliver Jones-Orrells, who started in the role in August, joins from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).

The role will support development, investment and continued economic growth in Manchester, the council said.

Mr Jones-Orrells, a trained chartered surveyor, previously worked for the council for 13 years until 2018.

Before moving to the new role this month, he was head of estates at TfGM, where he worked alongside the council on projects such as Mayfield and Electric Park.