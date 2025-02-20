Council approves 550-home L&G green belt development

A local authority has approved Legal & General’s 550-home development on the green belt after invoking the government’s new planning rules for grey belt land #UKhousing

Council planning officers argued that because the development is set to deliver a minimum of 50% affordable housing, it meets the requirements that form part of Labour’s new grey belt rules in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The Harpenden development is slated to include a maximum of 420 residential properties and 130 homes for integrated retirement living, with the proportion of affordable housing being increased from 40% to 50% to meet the new grey belt rules.

St Albans City and District Council voted five to four to give outline planning approval to the application, which was made by L&G’s Strategic Land Harpenden arm.

One of the ‘golden rules’ for green belt development requires “at least 50% of the housing to be affordable, unless this would make the development of these sites unviable”.

The applicant has increased the affordable housing provision from 40% to 50% during the course of the application,” the council report said.

“Therefore, based on an affordable housing provision of 50%, the proposal would comply with ‘golden rule A’ of the NPPF.”

The site sits within the metropolitan green belt, which surrounds London and accounts for 31% of England’s total green belt.

An L&G spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have secured outline planning approval for our proposals for 550 new homes in Harpenden. There is an acute local need for more housing, including affordable housing, and this scheme will help address that. We look forward to working with the local authority and community as we progress our proposed development.”