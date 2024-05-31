The money will fund the cost of external law firms, compensation for tenants and their legal costs, as well as go towards meeting the cost of the council’s electrical inspection and condition report programme.

According to the report, £2m is required to appoint four contractors to work on historic disrepair cases “to mitigate against further legal costs and because the responsive repairs service does not have sufficient capacity to undertake the work required”.

This follows Haringey Council in September 2023 approving £3.6m to cover the additional costs arising from legal disrepair cases and compensation; £2.3m of that was to cover the cost of council’s external lawyers for 2023-24.