Council approves interim plan for more than 1,800 affordable homes

The council said it had decided to produce an interim plan because its new local plan, which will include a housing strategy, is still at the examination stage.

The plan also aims to “establish ways of working to maintain a pipeline of delivery into future years”.

The Homes and Housing Delivery Committee approved the 2025-27 plan, which aims to ensure homes in the process of development continue to be built over the next two years.

The interim plan also means it can respond to the “significant policy changes happening at a national, regional and local level”.

At the end of 2024, 1,811 affordable homes were “in active delivery” and are scheduled to be delivered by March 2028, the council said.

Of these, 1,202 are for social rent, affordable rent and affordable private rent, while 609 are for shared ownership. Bristol City Council will deliver 259 new council homes and Goram Homes, its housing company, will build 335.

The current plan, Project 1000, runs until March 2025 and set a target for the city to deliver 1,000 affordable homes a year by 2024.

Around 500 homes are forecast to be delivered in 2024-25, with a total of 1,416 set to be delivered over the plan period of 2022 to 2025.

The council said that while this fell short of the target, there had been an increase in delivery compared to the previous three years, when 1,046 affordable homes were delivered.