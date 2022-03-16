Council approves selective licensing scheme in PRS clampdown

The scheme, which means landlords will have to apply for a £700 licence when renting out homes, is set to cover 25 wards in the city where the PRS represents more than 20% of properties.

The council said that the selected wards also have high levels of deprivation and/or crime.

The scheme, which the council plans to have in place by April 2023, will enable it to proactively identify PRS properties and join up with other services, such as the police, to tackle issues including anti-social behaviour, which may affect the neighbourhood.