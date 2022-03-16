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Council approves selective licensing scheme in PRS clampdown

News16.03.22by Grainne Cuffe

Birmingham City Council has approved plans for a selective licensing scheme covering up to 50,000 properties with the aim of driving up standards in the private rented sector (PRS).

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Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHBirmingham City Council has approved plans for a selective licensing scheme covering up to 50,000 properties with the aim of driving up standards in the private rented sector #UKhousing

The scheme, which means landlords will have to apply for a £700 licence when renting out homes, is set to cover 25 wards in the city where the PRS represents more than 20% of properties.

The council said that the selected wards also have high levels of deprivation and/or crime.

The scheme, which the council plans to have in place by April 2023, will enable it to proactively identify PRS properties and join up with other services, such as the police, to tackle issues including anti-social behaviour, which may affect the neighbourhood.

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The council can check whether the applicant is a “fit and proper person”, while the landlord will have to abide by licence conditions.

It is a criminal offence if a landlord breaches conditions or fails to get a licence.

Due to the size of the scheme, which the council says will be the largest in the UK, covering between 40,000 and 50,000 properties, it must be approved by housing secretary Michael Gove.

If approved and once in place, landlords will have to pay £700 for a licence of up to five years, potentially bringing in £35m in revenue for the council.

Shabrana Hussain, cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council, said: “As well as ensuring that all the properties provide fit and proper accommodation, we can also attach appropriate conditions covering issues from waste bins to tackling anti-social behaviour.” 

She said that free training will be available to help landlords with “their new responsibilities”. 

“Improving standards will hopefully lead to a more stable community living in better accommodation that enable all tenants to reach their potential, especially children,” Ms Hussain said.

The council said the scheme received “significant support” from residents and businesses during its consultation.

However, 77% of landlords and managing agents disagreed with the proposals.

The 25 wards

  1. Acocks Green 
  2. Alum Rock 
  3. Aston 
  4. Balsall Heath 
  5. Birchfield 
  6. Bordesley Green 
  7. Bordesley and Highgate 
  8. Bournbrook and Selly Park 
  9. Edgbaston 
  10. Gravelly Hill 
  11. Handsworth 
  12. Heartlands 
  13. Holyhead 
  14. Ladywood 
  15. Lozells 
  16. North Edgbaston 
  17. Small Heath 
  18. Soho and Jewellery Quarter 
  19. South Yardley 
  20. Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath 
  21. Sparkhill 
  22. Stockland Green 
  23. Tyseley and Hay Mills 
  24. Ward End 
  25. Yardley West and Stechford 

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FinanceGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationLocal AuthorityPolicyPrivate rented sectorWest Midlands
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