Council approves selective licensing scheme in PRS clampdown

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Birmingham City Council has approved plans for a selective licensing scheme covering up to 50,000 properties with the aim of driving up standards in the private rented sector (PRS).
The scheme, which means landlords will have to apply for a £700 licence when renting out homes, is set to cover 25 wards in the city where the PRS represents more than 20% of properties.
The council said that the selected wards also have high levels of deprivation and/or crime.
The scheme, which the council plans to have in place by April 2023, will enable it to proactively identify PRS properties and join up with other services, such as the police, to tackle issues including anti-social behaviour, which may affect the neighbourhood.
The council can check whether the applicant is a “fit and proper person”, while the landlord will have to abide by licence conditions.
It is a criminal offence if a landlord breaches conditions or fails to get a licence.
Due to the size of the scheme, which the council says will be the largest in the UK, covering between 40,000 and 50,000 properties, it must be approved by housing secretary Michael Gove.
If approved and once in place, landlords will have to pay £700 for a licence of up to five years, potentially bringing in £35m in revenue for the council.
Shabrana Hussain, cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council, said: “As well as ensuring that all the properties provide fit and proper accommodation, we can also attach appropriate conditions covering issues from waste bins to tackling anti-social behaviour.”
She said that free training will be available to help landlords with “their new responsibilities”.
“Improving standards will hopefully lead to a more stable community living in better accommodation that enable all tenants to reach their potential, especially children,” Ms Hussain said.
The council said the scheme received “significant support” from residents and businesses during its consultation.
However, 77% of landlords and managing agents disagreed with the proposals.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories