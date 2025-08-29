Council approves urgent loan to house builder it backs, to ensure suppliers are paid

North Yorkshire Council has agreed urgent funding for Brierley Homes to ensure its suppliers are paid on time. As the firm missed out on several expected sales in July, North Yorkshire has granted the additional funding.

The council established the house builder in 2016 to deliver homes for market sale and to reinvest the profits back into council services.

The £1.4m figure was calculated on the basis of the initial planning works the firm had done on 127 homes in its development pipeline.