The London borough of Redbridge’s cabinet agreed proposals put forward by deputy leader Kam Rai for council officials to be given power to buy homes and acquire others on long-term leases.

A separate report to cabinet, published last year, showed that almost 3% of households in the borough were in temporary accommodation.

“The council is becoming increasingly reliant on nightly charged rates for bed and breakfast and serviced apartments for a growing proportion of households, which is not only financially unsustainable but non-compliant with our responsibilities,” the document said.