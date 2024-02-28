Council behind emergency Westminster summit set to declare housing emergency

A council that organised an emergency summit in Westminster about the temporary-accommodation spending crisis is set to declare a housing emergency this week #UKhousing

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, told Inside Housing that more councils in the South East were likely to follow “very quickly”.

It is set to follow Crawley Borough Council, which voted to declare its own housing emergency on 22 February, after its spending on temporary accommodation increased 12-fold since 2018-19.

Eastbourne Borough Council in East Sussex is holding a vote to declare a housing emergency later today, after it revealed 49p in every £1 collected by the council is now spent on temporary accommodation.

He said the vote on Wednesday would “endorse what we’ve done thus far, while also reaffirming our commitment to engage with government at the highest levels, and now shadow ministers as well”.

Homelessness and temporary accommodation is “the number-one issue for the financial stability of this authority”, Mr Holt added.

“There’s only so much you can do in terms of prevention, without government support and intervention.”

In January, Mr Holt organised an emergency meeting in Westminster attended by more than 50 local leaders from across the political spectrum, to discuss the temporary-accommodation spending crisis. “It was, in part, to get the government to understand that this wasn’t going to go away, and we want to engage with them productively on it,” he said.

At the summit, Mr Holt, a Liberal Democrat councillor, said his local authority was set to spend nearly £5m on this provision this year, up from £1.4m in 2018-19.

“We’ve always known it’s a risk, but it’s been ever more acute since COVID,” he told Inside Housing. “It isn’t just that the owners of those hotels/B&Bs are profiteering. Partly, it’s also [that] their costs have increased so substantially.”

Mr Holt explained that ,over the past nine months, the council had received 1,586 applications for social housing, despite having just 148 units available, which equated to 12 per property.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg,” he said.