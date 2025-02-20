Council brands High Court ruling on Surrey Hills scheme ‘very worrying’

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A council has said a High Court decision to allow a housing scheme close to a protected landscape to go ahead is “very worrying” and “sets a troubling precedent”.
Waverley Borough Council has spoken out after the High Court dismissed its legal challenge against a decision by the government’s Planning Inspectorate to permit the 53-home development.
The proposed 8.5-acre scheme is in the village of Dunsfold on the edge of the Surrey Hills National Landscape, formerly an area of outstanding national beauty.
The council first rejected a planning application for the development from house builder Sigma Homes in 2023.
However, the decision was overturned last year after Sigma appealed to the government’s Planning Inspectorate.
Waverley Council then launched a judicial review against the Planning Inspectorate’s decision, but the High Court has since dismissed the challenge.
A judge said the council’s argument that the inspector had ignored its own judgement over the scheme’s impact on the area was “inherently implausible”.
But Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and economic development at Waverley Council, said it was a “very worrying decision”.
She added: “It sets a troubling precedent, highlighting the lack of weight given to the harm caused to the setting of the Surrey Hills National Landscape.
“In granting approval for the development at appeal… the inspector acknowledged the harm that would result from the relationship of the development with the Surrey Hills National Landscape.”
Ms Townsend believes the inspector should have given this harm “more weight in [its] decision” than it gave to the council’s lack of five-year housing land supply.
It comes as the government has been stepping up its intervention in planning decisions as it looks to hits its ambitious target of 1.5 million new homes this parliament.
In November 2024, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner intervened over plans for a 8,400-home development in Kent, which the local council was due to refuse.
Geoff Potton, chief executive of Sigma Homes, said that while he was relieved to get the green light for the scheme, “significant time and money” for his firm and Waverley Council had been wasted.
He claimed the “unnecessary delays” had cost the council “several tens of thousands of pounds”.
Mr Potton added: “The reality is that SME house builders are disproportionately affected by planning delays and obstacles like these.
“This is exactly why so many SMEs are struggling to stay in business, despite their vital role in delivering much-needed and sought-after homes and supporting local economies.”
The Dunsfold scheme will include a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, with 16 designated as affordable and some self-build properties.
As part of its efforts to boost housebuilding, the government has also revised the National Planning Policy Framework, which includes mandatory housing targets for councils being restored.
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