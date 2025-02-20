Council brands High Court ruling on Surrey Hills scheme ‘very worrying’

Waverley Borough Council has spoken out after the High Court dismissed its legal challenge against a decision by the government’s Planning Inspectorate to permit the 53-home development.

The proposed 8.5-acre scheme is in the village of Dunsfold on the edge of the Surrey Hills National Landscape, formerly an area of outstanding national beauty.

The council first rejected a planning application for the development from house builder Sigma Homes in 2023.

However, the decision was overturned last year after Sigma appealed to the government’s Planning Inspectorate.