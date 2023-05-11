Council breaches Home Standard after 1,500 homes left without working smoke alarm

In a regulatory notice, the RSH also said that one in five fire safety inspections were overdue, while more than 1,500 homes had not had an electrical safety inspection in 10 years.

It said that as a result, there was “potential for serious detriment to tenants”.

Following a self-referral by Adur District Council, the regulator investigated and confirmed that the council did not meet a range of health and safety requirements in all its tenants’ homes.

The South East council also reported to the regulator that it did not have “full or accurate” data on what proportion of its homes comply with the Decent Homes Standard.