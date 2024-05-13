Council brings homelessness service described as ‘discriminatory gatekeeping’ in-house after legal challenge

The case was brought by the housing team at the Greater Manchester Law Centre (GMLC) on behalf of what the firm described as “an extremely vulnerable young homeless person”.

This person wanted to challenge the council’s unpublished policy or practice of preventing under-25s from making a homelessness application to the council and diverting them to a charity instead.

The young person argued that the policy was “discriminatory gatekeeping, which was either intended to avoid, or had the effect of avoiding, the council’s statutory duties, such as the duty to provide immediate interim accommodation”.