Council cabinet backs termination of ALMO

The new model will deliver housing services in-house by a new team called BCP Homes. It will bring together the council’s 9,500 homes under a single management arrangement for the first time.

Since being formed through a merger between three local authorities in April 2019, BCP Council has continued to run an ALMO, Poole Housing Partnership (PHP), and an in-house housing service simultaneously.

PHP owns around 4,500 rented homes in Poole, while the council owns another 5,000 homes in Bournemouth. Christchurch Council underwent a stock transfer of its homes in 1991.