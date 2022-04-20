Council cabinet backs termination of ALMO

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Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole’s (BCP) cabinet has backed the termination of its ALMO in favour of a new housing management model.
The new model will deliver housing services in-house by a new team called BCP Homes. It will bring together the council’s 9,500 homes under a single management arrangement for the first time.
Since being formed through a merger between three local authorities in April 2019, BCP Council has continued to run an ALMO, Poole Housing Partnership (PHP), and an in-house housing service simultaneously.
PHP owns around 4,500 rented homes in Poole, while the council owns another 5,000 homes in Bournemouth. Christchurch Council underwent a stock transfer of its homes in 1991.
In August BCP’s cabinet unanimously agreed to a review of its housing management model, with a “combined hybrid service” as its preferred option.
Last week, the cabinet unanimously approved the termination of PHP and a new single service. It will be overseen by an “advisory board” made up of council, resident and independent expert members. It will be co-chaired by the council’s portfolio holder for housing and a board member.
Presenting a cabinet report on the new model, Karen Rampton, portfolio holder for people and homes, said that it “brings together the best of both” from PHP and the Bournemouth in-house service.
Referencing the Building Safety Bill and the Social Housing White Paper, the report said that the “increased focus on housing and changing demands” for local authorities “made it pertinent that BCP Council focus on its own delivery approaches”.
The council expects to save about £750,000 per year with the new model from staffing reductions, reduced third-party spend, and a more efficient single service.
The money is set to be spent on investment in current properties and ensuring the council delivers the objectives of emerging legislation.
The decisions will now go to full council for final approval.
There are currently 25 ALMOs in England, a number that has declined steadily since 2010.
Last February, Haringey Council in north London began the process of shutting down its ALMO and bringing some 15,000 homes back in house.
It followed the same decision by Gateshead Council the year before. East Kent Housing was wound up the same year, while Kirklees Council also opted to shut its ALMO.
Manchester Council’s Northwards Housing is also set for closure.
Reasons for closure include breaches of the Regulator of Social Housing’s Home Standard and cost-saving measures.
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