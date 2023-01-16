Council calls for more government support after exempt accommodation bid rejected

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A London council that failed to get £846,000 in government funding to tackle issues with exempt accommodation providers has called for more support.
Lewisham Council, whose audit of two exempt accommodation providers found poor-quality accommodation and buildings, and facilities “which would be unacceptable for a commissioned service”, was rejected after it bid for funding from the government’s £20m Supported Housing Improvement Programme.
The government set up the fund in July to help councils drive out “unscrupulous” landlords that provide sub-standard supported housing for vulnerable tenants.
Exempt accommodation is a type of supported accommodation that is often used as accommodation for people with very few other housing options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.
It is exempt from Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps because there is an element of care, support and supervision provided to claimants.
As a result, organisations providing this type of accommodation can charge very high rates, which has led to unscrupulous providers coming into the market.
An Inside Housing investigation this year on expenditure figures from 174 of England’s 333 local authorities revealed that £883.5m was spent on exempt accommodation in 2021.
Lewisham’s report, which went before the council’s housing select committee in January, outlines what the council is doing around exempt accommodation.
It follows Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow, introducing a private members’ bill in June which aims to tighten up regulation and oversight of providers offering exempt housing.
Published in November, the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill includes a number of proposals that match those put forward by the committee, including giving powers to councils to ban underperforming providers.
It requires local authorities in England to review supported housing in their areas and develop strategies.
It also gives councils power to create local licensing schemes for exempt accommodation and gives the housing secretary an option to introduce a new planning use class for exempt accommodation.
Lewisham’s bid to government would have gone towards delivering a multi-disciplinary project team, aimed at delivering improved joint responses and developing standardised processes for reviewing standards across the sector.
The report said: “Officers will explore whether elements of this approach can be incorporated into existing functions, however without additional resource or powers from central government, the council will not have the full resource it needs to monitor standards until further funding opportunities arise.”
Last year Lewisham received 2,042 active claims for exempt accommodation.
Of those claims, 525 were commissioned and funded by the council and 495 were commissioned by the council but funded by housing benefit.
The council does not manage the latter but is responsible for determining whether they meet the qualifying criteria to be considered an exempt provider.
The remaining 1,022 were funded by housing benefit without consulting the council.
Since 2021, nine new organisations made exempt housing benefit applications in the borough.
The report said: “Over the last two years we have completed two audits of providers within the borough to assess the standard of accommodation and support provided.
“Both audits showed poor-quality accommodation, buildings and facilities which would be unacceptable for a commissioned service.
“Beyond determining whether or not these providers meet the qualifying criteria to be considered as an exempt provider, the council has no contractual levers to manage these providers.”
Sophie Davis, cabinet member for housing management and homelessness at Lewisham Council, told Inside Housing that there is a “real need” for better regulation and oversight of the sector.
She added that councils need to be better supported to do this.
“Like other councils, we lack the resources to carry out routine auditing of exempt accommodation, beyond specific cases where we are made aware of significant concerns about the quality of support or accommodation, and a bid for government funding to carry out more regular audits was recently rejected.
“Even in cases where audits are carried out and accommodation falls below the standards we would expect, we often lack the power to intervene.
“The proposals in the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill currently progressing through parliament would be an important first step in tackling this issue and we would welcome its adoption into law, alongside the necessary funding for councils,” she said.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) spokesperson said: “We are determined to drive up standards in poor quality supported housing, backed by our £20m Supported Housing Improvement Programme.
“All successful applications were awarded following a fair, open and competitive bidding process.
“Our Supported Housing Bill will give local authorities the powers they need to enforce new national support standards including through licensing schemes, banning orders and rent repayment orders.”
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