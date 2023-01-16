Council calls for more government support after exempt accommodation bid rejected

Lewisham Council, whose audit of two exempt accommodation providers found poor-quality accommodation and buildings, and facilities “which would be unacceptable for a commissioned service”, was rejected after it bid for funding from the government’s £20m Supported Housing Improvement Programme.

The government set up the fund in July to help councils drive out “unscrupulous” landlords that provide sub-standard supported housing for vulnerable tenants.

Exempt accommodation is a type of supported accommodation that is often used as accommodation for people with very few other housing options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.

It is exempt from Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps because there is an element of care, support and supervision provided to claimants.

As a result, organisations providing this type of accommodation can charge very high rates, which has led to unscrupulous providers coming into the market.

An Inside Housing investigation this year on expenditure figures from 174 of England’s 333 local authorities revealed that £883.5m was spent on exempt accommodation in 2021.