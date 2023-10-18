Medway Council has asked the government to “urgently” review the policy of permitted development rights after a property management firm revealed it is housing homeless households from London in a former office block #UKhousing

The system has long been controversial because developments do not need to go through the full local planning process, during which councils can demand a level of suitability for residential properties, for example on space standards and quality.

Cannon Capital Developments was given approval to change the 11-storey use from office to residential in 2020, using permitted development rights.

Theori Housing Management Services told Kent Online that the building in Chatham, called Anchorage House, had been “fully refurbished to the highest standards and all 81 units are self-contained family homes”.

It allows developers to house people in spaces not built for residential use, which are often too small and not suitable for people to live in.

According to its website, Theori Housing Management Services works with councils in London, and more recently outside of London, to provide short and longer-term temporary accommodation for homeless people.

The firm, which is based in the capital, has confirmed it is arranging the accommodation on behalf of Newham Council.

The council added: "The scale of London’s homelessness crisis means that housing demand far outstrips supply in the capital. As a result, local authorities sometimes have to look to nearby areas and properties such as Anchorage House to provide homes for families who would otherwise face the uncertainty of life in B&B or hotel rooms."

Theori said it will continue to support both local authorities in the management of Anchorage House.

However, Medway Council raised concerns about the out-of-area placements.

A recent Inside Housing investigation revealed that Medway was receiving the most homeless households from London local authorities.

It, along with other councils in similar positions, said the trend was putting pressure on their services and making it harder for them to house their own homeless households.