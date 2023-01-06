Council commits £290m for decarbonisation and net zero

Norwich Council has revealed a commitment to spend £290m to decarbonise its homes and achieve net zero.
According to an update report on the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan, the money is expected to get Norwich’s housing stock to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030 and go towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
The report, which went before cabinet in December, stated: “Along with many other social landlords, the council is evaluating how it can fund and maximise pace of delivery to zero carbon.
“There are significant challenges because of the number of homes we own and the age and composition of our homes.”
It said solid wall homes and tower blocks will present “significant challenges”.
Norwich Council estimated that an investment of £290m is required to reach its goals.
The local authority has also pledged to improve its stock condition data in 2023-24 to develop a comprehensive “roadmap to decarbonisation”.
According to the business plan, the council will need 10% of funding from government or other sources to achieve net zero.
“Availability of funding is crucial – this will enable us to do more, faster,” the report stated.
Another £53m to improve energy efficiency and implement carbon-reduction measures is included within the council’s five-year investment programme from 2023 to 2028.
Norwich Council said the work is “crucial in making homes warmer and more affordable” for tenants.
The report said: “The focus will be on a ‘fabric first’ approach, installing cavity, loft and wall insulation, draught proofing and improvements to heating systems. Solar PV systems will also be installed where most effective.
“Additionally, a whole house and work packaging approach which will look at the most cost-effective time and methodology to upgrade, for example by installing solar and roof insulation at the same time as undertaking a planned roof replacement or wall insulation at the same time as replacing windows.”
Norwich Council was successful in bidding for funding through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), receiving £985,000 for 2022-23.
It said this has accelerated the delivery of improvements, such as loft and wall insulation, to 50 homes.
The local authority has made a further bid for £2m from the fund for 2023-24 and 2024-25, which would benefit 930 homes if successful.
The government announced it had allocated £800m to the SHDF as part of a multibillion-pound, three-year investment in the decarbonisation of heat and buildings in October 2021.
But the Local Government Association and housing associations told Inside Housing in November that the funding pot, application process and the length of time to implement projects should be simplified and extended to ensure bids are delivered on.
A council spokesperson: “Norwich City Council is committed to investing in our council homes, making the energy efficiency improvements needed to cut carbon emissions and reducing energy bills for residents.”
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