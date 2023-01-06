Council commits £290m for decarbonisation and net zero

According to an update report on the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan, the money is expected to get Norwich’s housing stock to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030 and go towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The report, which went before cabinet in December, stated: “Along with many other social landlords, the council is evaluating how it can fund and maximise pace of delivery to zero carbon.

“There are significant challenges because of the number of homes we own and the age and composition of our homes.”

It said solid wall homes and tower blocks will present “significant challenges”.

Norwich Council estimated that an investment of £290m is required to reach its goals.