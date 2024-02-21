Council commits to new homelessness policies during interactive theatre event #UKhousing

The policies will inform the council’s new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.

They also created a project plan to take forward a council letting service, and looked at creating a joined-up services hub.

During the ‘legislative theatre’ event in Chatham, part of which involved people with lived experience of homelessness and frontline council staff acting out problems with the homelessness system in a play, senior Medway staff committed to improving the verification system for rough sleepers.

Legislative theatre, which involves communities, advocates and policymakers working together in a creative way to develop legislation, originated in Brazil in the early 1990s.

It was based on activist theatre, known as Theatre of the Oppressed, which involves audience members becoming active participants in the discussion to promote social and political change.

The initiative in Medway was led by Arts and Homelessness International (AHI), a global network which works to bring positive change around homelessness through arts and creativity, and directed by artist and civic change practitioner Katy Rubin.

The play which launched the event included scenes focused on obstacles and scenarios facing people suffering homelessness.

This included housing benefits not covering market rents, unsafe shared accommodation, health and housing policies not being linked, rough sleeping verification systems, and lack of ID meaning someone cannot get support.

After the play, audience members got involved in discussions about ways to address the problems raised.