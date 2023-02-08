Ombudsman criticises council that refused to help woman fleeing violence with her children

A council that refused to help a woman fleeing threats of violence with her children has been criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman #UKhousing

The ombudsman concluded that the council “should have done more to establish whether it owed any duties to the woman when she approached it”.

It found that West Berkshire failed to consider whether it had a duty of care to the woman and, had it done so, would likely have decided that it had a duty to provide her with interim accommodation.

The ombudsman’s investigation found that West Berkshire Council told the woman to go back to a council in an area where police said she was no longer safe.

The woman was a tenant in a different council area, where police confirmed she was no longer safe.

She approached West Berkshire for support after police said she would be safe in that area.

Instead of taking a homelessness application from the woman, West Berkshire told her to go back to the council where she had been living.

The other council then arranged interim accommodation for her in the West Berkshire area.

It then asked West Berkshire for help as the woman was living in a hotel with no kitchen facilities.

It said the most appropriate way to deal with the woman’s homelessness was for her to be offered social housing in West Berkshire because of the risk to her safety.

However, West Berkshire refused to help. It said the police evidence provided was not sufficient and it did not maintain its own housing stock.

The woman eventually found a private tenancy in West Berkshire, after spending two months in the hotel.

After going through West Berkshire’s complaints process, the woman complained to the ombudsman.