Council cuts to walk-in homelessness services in London driving people to hospitals, report finds

This is resulting in people increasingly turning to London’s hospitals for help instead, and A&E staff often have to signpost them back to the local authority.

Many people experiencing homelessness might not have a phone or a means of connecting to the internet. They might also struggle to complete complex applications, meaning they are unable to get support, the report found.

The study found that these ‘closed door’ policies, many implemented due to funding cuts, create barriers for those trying to access urgent support and make homelessness applications.

An investigation led by King’s College London (KCL) has found that only three out of all 33 London boroughs still offer face-to-face drop-in services for homeless people.

It comes amid a growing homelessness crisis in the city, with the number of people reported to be sleeping rough in 2024-25 the highest ever recorded.

“People experiencing homelessness are being shut out by a system that is supposed to help them,” said Jo Underwood, lecturer in law at King’s Legal Clinic, who led the research in collaboration with the Policy Institute at King’s College London.

“When councils move services online and close their doors, people in desperate situations feel they have nowhere to go and this is driving them to attend A&E so they can speak to somebody in person.”

Last year, an investigation by Inside Housing into the accessibility of frontline homelessness services found that many authorities no longer offer in-person assistance. Freedom of Information request responses from 223 councils revealed that 17% (38) can only be initially approached online or via the phone.

The KCL report, which focused on London boroughs, found that only three offer a publicly advertised service where people experiencing homelessness can visit under any circumstances to make a homelessness application, without first booking an appointment

Ten councils ask people to first contact them by completing an online application form, while most others ask people to first reach out by telephone or email. Once someone has contacted their local authority to ask for help, some face-to face support is available, but this is often limited.