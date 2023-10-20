The council’s cabinet has agreed to decommission both Yiewsley Court in West Drayton and The Gouldings in Uxbridge after a review of the council’s housing, which found a surplus of homes dedicated to older people.

The review showed that 16% of the council’s housing stock was allocated to people over 55.

According to the report that went before cabinet, the number of homeless households in temporary accommodation in the borough stood at 766 at the end of March 2023, of which 411 were in B&B accommodation.

The B&B figure is 246 higher than the 165 households that were in that type of accommodation – nightly paid and expensive – at the beginning of April 2022 and “higher than at any other time”.