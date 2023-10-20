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Hillingdon Council has agreed to decommission two sheltered housing schemes for older people, with plans to use the buildings as temporary accommodation for homeless households instead.
The council’s cabinet has agreed to decommission both Yiewsley Court in West Drayton and The Gouldings in Uxbridge after a review of the council’s housing, which found a surplus of homes dedicated to older people.
The review showed that 16% of the council’s housing stock was allocated to people over 55.
According to the report that went before cabinet, the number of homeless households in temporary accommodation in the borough stood at 766 at the end of March 2023, of which 411 were in B&B accommodation.
The B&B figure is 246 higher than the 165 households that were in that type of accommodation – nightly paid and expensive – at the beginning of April 2022 and “higher than at any other time”.
The report said: “A B&B reduction action plan has been developed and regular meetings are tracking progress. Actions seek to both reduce the inflow of homeless people to B&B and to increase the number moving on to both private sector and social housing.
“This includes property acquisitions; case reviews to ensure options to prevent are fully explored; increased use of short-life properties; engaging with providers to as far as possible minimise costs and other measures.
“It is the use of additional short-life properties that is expected to make the most impact in reducing B&B usage and this is already showing positive results.”
According to the report, the proposal would not help with accommodating those who have registered for sheltered housing, but it “would still leave a considerable amount of other age-restricted housing for older people which we consider would be sufficient”.
“The proposal would help to meet the needs of other household groups, from which there is considerable demand,” it said.
The Gouldings is made up of 42 self-contained, one-bedroom flats and Yiewsley Court has 25.
The council said that by decommissioning the two buildings and relocating residents to suitable alternative accommodation elsewhere in the borough, subject to planning approvals the two sites could be made available for alternative housing needs for priority groups.
It said this will help to address both supply and cost pressures associated with temporary accommodation.
Eddie Lavery, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “We’re committed to creating a borough with happy, healthy households where residents can thrive.
“So, initiatives like this will help us ensure that everyone who needs a home has the opportunity to find a good one in our borough, particularly those groups or individuals with more acute needs.
“This is easier said than done in a dense, urban area like west London, so in this instance, we’ve looked at how we can use our provision of sheltered accommodation in a more efficient manner, rather than having buildings under capacity at a time of housing crisis.
“In return, this has freed up buildings which will provide vital homes for other priority groups.”
The council said it will be providing residents who have to relocate with one-to-one support throughout the process, as well as financial compensation to cover the costs and disruption.
The latest government data, published last week, revealed that English councils’ spending on temporary accommodation rose by 9% last year to hit £1.7bn.
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