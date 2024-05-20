Council defends repair bill after leaseholders challenge works with independent survey

Annabel Diaz, another leaseholder and midwife, believes “the council could have explored alternate, cheaper options to lessen the impact”.

“We tried to talk to the council, telling them that we cannot afford to pay all this money. We do not know what we can do any more,” she said.

Residents hit by the bills included carers, a midwife and the elderly. Antonella Salamone, a security worker who lives in Verulam House, said the charge was “very high” and “crazy”.

The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham has billed 25 flat owners at Verulam House between £17,500 and £21,500 each for replacement windows while it carries out government-funded building safety works.

The “staggering” bills are “more than some of the leaseholders make in a year”, according to Helen Rowbottom, a Hammersmith and Fulham councillor who met leaseholders in February and asked officials to stop the works.

Inside Housing understands that window replacement works are also taking place in two other council-owned blocks: Brent Court and Becklow Gardens Estate.

Hammersmith and Fulham defended the bills, explaining that they were part of a wider repairs programme which included building safety fixes that leaseholders were not paying for. The council is also offering interest-free repayment plans of up to four years for the charges.

A council source said: “We’re doing the right thing as a landlord.”

In 2021, the borough appointed Kier, the construction company, to deliver £75m worth of housing repair and fire safety works on its homes over five years.

The following year, the council told leaseholders it was installing scaffolding on Verulam House to remove unsafe cladding, which was paid for by the government.

At the same time, the council said it had decided to replace 26-year-old windows on the building because they were nearing “end of life”.

However, residents had an independent surveyor assess the UPVC windows in December 2023, who said the windows “are not reaching the end of their useful life and do not need to be replaced”.