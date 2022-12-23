Council facing ombudsman probe launches action plan to tackle damp and mould

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Islington Council has set out a five-point action plan to tackle damp and mould in council homes, less than two weeks after the Housing Ombudsman announced it was launching an investigation into its damp and mould failings.
Issuing a statement apologising for “not dealing more quickly with some cases in the past”, the council set out a five-step approach to turn things around.
The action plan will see the council:
Una O’Halloran, executive member for homes and communities at the council, said: “We’re very sorry that in some cases we’ve fallen short of the high standards our residents deserve, and we need to do better.”
In a letter to Islington Council earlier this month, the Housing Ombudsman said that it intended to carry out an investigation because of the council’s poor handling of damp and mould reports and resulting complaints. It has also sped up two new high-risk damp and mould cases against the council.
The wider investigation will look to establish whether the continued complaints point to a wider failure within the council. It was initiated following a review of the landlord’s casework.
Of the cases determined between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, the ombudsman made four maladministration findings in five damp, mould and leaks complaints the service investigated. The council also featured in the watchdog’s Spotlight report in October 2021, where it had the 10th highest number of damp and mould cases looked into by the ombudsman.
At the time, Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “At the end of the monitoring period, we will publish a learning report highlighting any issues we have identified in the cases investigated and make recommendations to the landlord where appropriate.”
There has been a huge focus on damp and mould cases in the social housing sector over the past 18 months, following investigations by ITV News into conditions in social housing.
In October 2021 the Housing Ombudsman’s Spotlight report on damp and mould, entitled It’s not lifestyle, called on the sector to adopt “less fatalism” about damp and mould cases. The report said that on occasion, fatalism was resulting in a “loss of empathy” with tenants. It called on tenants to take a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould.
Last month an inquest found that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat, where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin. The coroner said the death of the toddler, who suffered prolonged exposure to mould, should be a “defining moment” for the sector.
At the start of this month, an independent review of the sector, commissioned by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing following the national focus on disrepair cases, called for an audit of all social housing stock in England.
Many social landlords have already been changing the way they operate as a result of the inquest into Awaab’s death.
Inside Housing reported earlier this week that Sheffield City Council has set up a damp and mould task group as a result. The group will undertake a full review of how it deals with damp and mould cases and oversee any changes to working practices.
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