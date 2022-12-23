Council facing ombudsman probe launches action plan to tackle damp and mould

Islington has launched a damp and mould action plan after the Housing Ombudsman said it would hold an investigation into its repeated damp and mould failures #UKhousing

Issuing a statement apologising for “not dealing more quickly with some cases in the past”, the council set out a five-step approach to turn things around.

Una O’Halloran, executive member for homes and communities at the council, said: “We’re very sorry that in some cases we’ve fallen short of the high standards our residents deserve, and we need to do better.”

In a letter to Islington Council earlier this month, the Housing Ombudsman said that it intended to carry out an investigation because of the council’s poor handling of damp and mould reports and resulting complaints. It has also sped up two new high-risk damp and mould cases against the council.

The wider investigation will look to establish whether the continued complaints point to a wider failure within the council. It was initiated following a review of the landlord’s casework.

Of the cases determined between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, the ombudsman made four maladministration findings in five damp, mould and leaks complaints the service investigated. The council also featured in the watchdog’s Spotlight report in October 2021, where it had the 10th highest number of damp and mould cases looked into by the ombudsman.

At the time, Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “At the end of the monitoring period, we will publish a learning report highlighting any issues we have identified in the cases investigated and make recommendations to the landlord where appropriate.”