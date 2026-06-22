This meant all of the teenager’s movements had to be carried out manually, posing a health and safety risk to them and their carers.

The teenager could not use or store their wheelchair inside the flat, which was also too small for a mobile hoist to help them move.

The watchdog’s investigation found that a family with a teenager who is unable to walk and has extensive care needs remained in unsuitable accommodation for almost 18 months due to failures by Barking and Dagenham Council.

The council was clearly told about the situation, but it failed to consider whether the family might be legally homeless.

It also delayed completing an occupational therapy assessment by five months after receiving a request from the teenager’s hospital.

As a result, the teenager had major surgery before the council had gathered the basic information needed to understand the family’s circumstances.

After the surgery, all transfers had to be completed by hoist, but this was not possible due to the size of the flat.

In response to the ombudsman’s enquiries, the council said the delays doing the occupational therapy assessment were caused by a backlog.

It said the report did not conclude that it was “unreasonable or impossible” for the family to remain in the current home until the council found alternative accommodation.

Amerdeep Clarke, local government and social care ombudsman, said the case was a “stark reminder of what can happen when processes fail a vulnerable child”.

She said: “The teenager underwent major surgery and came home to a property where they could not use their wheelchair, could not access their medical equipment, and could not move around with the dignity and independence they deserved.

“That is a deeply troubling outcome, and one that may have been avoided had the council acted promptly.”