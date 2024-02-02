The council, which initially approved plans for the acquisition of Lady Helen Seymour House in Plaistow nearly three years ago, was granted £9.3m through the Single Homeless Accommodation Programme (SHAP) fund.

The fund is managed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

If the purchase is agreed with L&Q, the centre would provide accommodation for people sleeping rough directly from the street and conduct assessments to understand people’s “needs, strengths, assets and aspirations”.

It would also provide wraparound health and care support, with external agencies such as GPs and substance misuse and mental health services utilising the site.