Council has repairs backlog of 4,600 after strikes and storms #UKhousing

According to the latest report, as of 22 April 2024 the live number of outstanding repairs was 4,634.

A report in July last year highlighted that the council had 4,649 active and ongoing repairs.

In a new council report providing an update on the repairs service, the local authority in North Wales put the 4,649 repairs backlog down to repairs staff striking for two months last year and stormy weather leading to a “surge” in requests.

It said: “This is only a minor reduction of 15 addresses, however, there are contributory factors that have severely impacted on the ability to reduce the active and ongoing repairs list.

“It must be noted that the industrial action from September until November 2023 significantly affected the repairs service.

“The industrial action led to eight full weeks without the ability to carry out normal repairs and only emergency repairs were attended.

“This two-month period impacted on the active and ongoing repairs list and led to 2,056 repairs not being completed during the two-month period.”

To reduce the backlog, the council is taking a new approach that involves using trade operatives who work on empty properties.

“This approach is in its infancy, and commenced after the industrial action ended. This involves careful planning and monitoring of trade operatives who work in empty properties.

“The empty property and the target timescale has to be managed, as well as booking in work in an occupied property that is located in close proximity to the empty property.

“This eliminates downtime and driving across the county borough,” the report said.