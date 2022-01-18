Council hit with severe maladministration finding after resident left with mould and leaks through winter

Despite receiving several reports that it was causing damage, Great Yarmouth Borough Council failed to address a mould problem throughout the resident’s property for several months, carried out faulty works that made the problem worse, and then delayed putting right those works.

The resident reported that there was mould in his kitchen, bedroom and living room when he moved in.

Works several months later on his windows and doors meant to address the mould – which had made it impossible to use one of the bedrooms – led to rain water leaking in, “exacerbating” the problem.

The ombudsman’s report said: “During this period, the resident reported that the property was cold, he had to use towels to block water ingress into the property, possessions had been damaged and he believed that the poor quality windows had worsened the damp.

“The resident experienced a full winter with windows and doors that the landlord was aware needed further works.”

It took more than a year to fix the problems.