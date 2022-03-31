Council hit with severe maladministration finding after resident left with rotting windows for two years

The Housing Ombudsman made the finding for Tendring District Council’s “significant and avoidable” delays in dealing with the repairs. It also found that the landlord’s record-keeping had “extensive issues”.

The repairs, including a leaking roof, rotten window frame, blown plaster and damaged artex, had initially been reported in 2019 and were still not fully resolved in late 2021.

When the resident complained about the lack of repairs in late 2020, the council failed to acknowledge or address her concerns, or give a timeframe for when the issues would be resolved.

The resident said she felt angry, frustrated and depressed at the prospect of having to endure another winter without the repairs being completed.

In its stage-two response to the complaint, the council acknowledged that there had been significant delays in addressing the repairs.

But it was not able to provide any detailed repair records or a satisfactory explanation for why the repairs were not appropriately addressed for such a long period of time.

While the council apologised to the resident and did provide better communication regarding the progress of repairs in late 2020, its responses were often vague.

The authority offered the resident £100 compensation, but the ombudsman did not judge this reasonable for the inconvenience and distress caused.